Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

