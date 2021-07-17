Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,099 shares of company stock valued at $39,746,773. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

