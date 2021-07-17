Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to “Buy”

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

