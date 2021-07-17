Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

KARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of KARO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $790.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

