Head-To-Head Survey: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD)

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.78 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -12.91

FBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FBC and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25

Groupon has a consensus price target of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

Groupon beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

