Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

