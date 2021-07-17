Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Sell

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

KIN stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

