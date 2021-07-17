Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGTA. B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

