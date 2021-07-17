Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $119,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $287,833. 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

