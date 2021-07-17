Trip.com Group Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

