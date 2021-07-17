Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $720.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

