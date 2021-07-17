William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

