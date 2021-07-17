The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Timken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $75.82 on Friday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

