Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,416 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

