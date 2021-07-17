Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.09. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 40,784 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$426.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.75.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$118.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

