Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZGPY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.27 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

