Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.60. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.49, with a volume of 62,340 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.