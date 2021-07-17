Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.