Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.