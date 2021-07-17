Zacks Investment Research Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Strong Sell

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

HZO opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.