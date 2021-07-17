Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Sell

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

