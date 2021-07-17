Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 530.50 ($6.93). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 520.50 ($6.80), with a volume of 125,640 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSVS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,675.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.24.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

