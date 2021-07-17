Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.44.

Stelco stock opened at C$35.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.78. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

