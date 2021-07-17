Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$640.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. Analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.0496337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.