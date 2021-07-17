CIBC Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

WCP opened at C$5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

