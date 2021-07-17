Berenberg Bank Reiterates €730.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €686.45 ($807.59).

Shares of MC stock opened at €654.30 ($769.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €654.63.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

