Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Truist Securiti

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PEP stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $156.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.