Jefferies Financial Group Comments on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

EGP stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $116.86 and a one year high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

