Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Raised by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

ERF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $11,737,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

