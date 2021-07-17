ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 33 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 33 target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

