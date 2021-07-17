Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

