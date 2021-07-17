Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of CROX opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

