CIBC Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.24.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.59.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3113657 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

