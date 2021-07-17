Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

KLDO opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 198.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

