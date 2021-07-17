Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,717 shares of company stock worth $1,048,000 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.