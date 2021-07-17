iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

