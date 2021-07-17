China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the June 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.53 on Friday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.
About China Railway Group
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.