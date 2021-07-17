China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the June 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.53 on Friday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.