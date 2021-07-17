Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Increases By 188.3%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

