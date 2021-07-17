Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.55. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,545 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

