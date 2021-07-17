America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $140.79. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 687 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.