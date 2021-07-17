America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $140.79. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 687 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
