IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 296480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

