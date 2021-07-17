CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

