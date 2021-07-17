Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

