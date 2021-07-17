Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of CRTX opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 58.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

