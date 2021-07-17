Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nevro by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a twelve month low of $123.71 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

