Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. Insiders sold a total of 471,334 shares of company stock valued at $37,561,794 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.