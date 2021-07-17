Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,155.71 ($28.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,564.98.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

