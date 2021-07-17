Gildan Activewear Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.30.

TSE GIL opened at C$41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -240.81. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$22.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

