Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

