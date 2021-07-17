Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Increased by Analyst

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $71.56 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

